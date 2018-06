US President Donald J. Trump (R) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) reach to shake hands during their first one-on-one meeting part of a historic summit at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa Island, Singapore, Jun. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/KEVIN LIM / THE STRAITS TIMES / SPH EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The United States president and the North Korean leader signed a joint declaration after a historic bilateral summit in Singapore on Tuesday.

Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un signed the document after a meeting at the Hotel Capella which lasted more than four hours.