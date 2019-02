North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (2-R) moves through the Dong Dang Railway Station, to start his visit to Vietnam ahead of the US-North Korea summit hosted in Hanoi, at Dong Dang town, Lang Son province, Vietnam, Feb. 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/STR VIETNAM OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

(FILE) - US President Donald J. Trump (L) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (R) stroll together through the grounds of the Capella Hotel after their working lunch during the historic summit at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa Island, Singapore, 12 June 2018. EPA-EFE/KEVIN LIM / THE STRAITS TIMES / SINGAPORE OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

US President Donald J. Trump waves as he boards Air Force One as he departs for Vietnam for a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, USA, Feb. 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/KEVIN DIETSCH / POOL

The second summit between the United States president and the leader of North Korean is set to begin with a dinner in Hanoi, the White House said on Tuesday.

The dinner on Wednesday will be followed by a day full of meetings on Thursday to discuss the state of the denuclearization process of the secretive Pyongyang regime.