A barricade is set up near the Sofitel Legend Metropole Hotel in Hanoi, Vietnam, Feb 27, 2019, the venue for a two-day US-North Korean summit on Pyongyang's denuclearization. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

People take photos as a car transporting US President Donald J. Trump arrives for a state visit outside the Presidential Palace in Hanoi, Vietnam, Feb 27, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/WALLACE WOON

US President Donald J. Trump walks into a meeting room at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi, Vietnam, Feb 27, 2019, ahead the second summit between US President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. EPA-EFE FILE/LUONG THAI LINH / POOL

The president of the United States and North Korea's leader will have a one-on-one meeting on Wednesday evening followed by dinner at the start of the second summit focused on North Korea's denuclearization and the possibility of moving towards the establishment of diplomatic relations.

Eight months after their historic first summit in Singapore, Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un will meet each other again at 6.30 pm in the luxurious French colonial-style Sofitel Legend Metropole of Hanoi.