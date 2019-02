A resident places the American, Windward and North Korean flags on the terrace of his house located near the JW Marriot Hotel in Hanoi, Vietnam. On Feb. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE / Yonhap / PROHIBITED USE IN SOUTH KOREA

US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will spend some time one-on-one next week at their second summit in Vietnam, White House officials said Thursday.

The summit, scheduled for Feb. 27-28 in Hanoi, will "be similar in format to what you saw last June 12 in Singapore," an official said in a conference call with reporters, speaking on condition of anonymity.