Air Force One takes off from Glasgow's Prestwick Airport on Sunday, July 15, carrying US President Donald Trump. EFE/EPA/ROBERT PERRY

US President Donald Trump (C) plays golf at the Trump Turnberry golf resort in Turnberry, Scotland, on Sunday July 15. EFE/EPA/ROBERT PERRY

President Donald Trump said in an interview aired Sunday that he considers the European Union an adversary of the United States.

The president spoke to CBS Evening News anchor Jeff Glor from his Turnberry golf club in Scotland, where Trump was spending a few days between last week's NATO summit in Brussels and official visit to the United Kingdom and his meeting Monday in Helsinki with Russia's Vladimir Putin.