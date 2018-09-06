President Donald Trump on Wednesday called an op-ed piece in which a high-ranking administration official harshly criticizes him anonymously in The New York Times "gutless" and White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders demanded that the author "resign."

"We have somebody in what I call the failing New York Times that's talking about he's part of the resistance inside the Trump administration," Trump said during a White House meeting with dozens of sheriffs from around the country. "This is what we have to deal with. And you know the dishonest media ... But it's really a disgrace."