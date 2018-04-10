Calling it an "attack on our country," President Donald Trump harshly criticized the FBI's Monday raid on the offices of his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, adding that it amounted to a "whole new level of unfairness" in the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.
"So I just heard that they broke into the office of one of my personal attorneys, a good man and it's a disgraceful situation. It's a total witch-hunt. I've been saying it for a long time," Trump told reporters at the White House where he was meeting with Pentagon leaders to discuss the situation in Syria.