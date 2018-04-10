Photo taken of 30 Rockefeller Center in New York, where President Donald Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen, has an office that was raided on April 9, 2018, by the FBI seeking assorted documents and other items that authorities believe may shed light on alleged campaign financing violations. EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Calling it an "attack on our country," President Donald Trump harshly criticized the FBI's Monday raid on the offices of his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, adding that it amounted to a "whole new level of unfairness" in the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

"So I just heard that they broke into the office of one of my personal attorneys, a good man and it's a disgraceful situation. It's a total witch-hunt. I've been saying it for a long time," Trump told reporters at the White House where he was meeting with Pentagon leaders to discuss the situation in Syria.