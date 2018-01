In his first tweet of 2018, US President Donald Trump accused Pakistan of lies and deceit and of providing refuge for the terrorists Washington is fighting. EFE-EPA/File

In his first tweet of 2018, US President Donald Trump accused Pakistan of lies and deceit and of providing refuge for the terrorists Washington is fighting.

"The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools," Trump wrote.