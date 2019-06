A child holds a '2020' US dollar bill with a picture of US President Donald J. Trump during Trump's 2020 re-election bid announcement in Orlando, Florida, USA, Jun. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA

US President Donald J. Trump speaks to the media as he departs the White House for a campaign event in Florida in Washington, DC, USA, Jun. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

US President Donald J. Trump speaks to the media as he departs the White House for a campaign event in Florida in Washington, DC, USA, Jun. 18, 2019. President Trump is traveling to Orlando to launch his 2020 re-election campaign. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

The president of the United States on Tuesday called on his supporters to deliver a metaphorical "earthquake" at the ballots against his Democratic Party rivals at the formal launch of his re-election campaign to the White House ahead of the Nov. 2020 elections.

“The only thing these corrupt politicians will understand is an earthquake at the ballot box… and they’re going to see it,” Donald Trump told some 20,000 supporters at a rally in Orlando, Florida.