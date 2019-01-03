House Minority Leader - and presumably the speaker of the House starting on Jan. 3, 2019 - Nancy Pelosi (c) speaks to reporters flanked by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (r) and Democratic Maryland Congressman Steny Hoyer (l) in Washington on Jan. 2, 2019, after meeting with President Donald Trump (not shown) at the White House. EFE-EPA/ Michael Reynolds

Reporters follow Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (c) as he walks through the US Capitol after meeting with President Donald Trump (not shown) in the White House on Jan. 2, 2019. EFE-EPA / JIM LO SCALZO

President Donald Trump and Republican and Democratic congressional leaders ended their White House meeting on Wednesday without making tangible progress on how to end the partial government shutdown, now in its 12th day.

"I don't think any particular progress was made today," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters after the meeting. "But we talked about all aspects of it, and it was a civil discussion and we're hopeful that somehow in the coming days and weeks we'll be able to reach an agreement."