President Donald Trump and Republican and Democratic congressional leaders ended their White House meeting on Wednesday without making tangible progress on how to end the partial government shutdown, now in its 12th day.
"I don't think any particular progress was made today," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters after the meeting. "But we talked about all aspects of it, and it was a civil discussion and we're hopeful that somehow in the coming days and weeks we'll be able to reach an agreement."