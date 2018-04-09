A worker removes the Trump sign as authorities conduct an operation at the Trump Ocean Club International Hotel in Panama City, Panama, March 5, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/BIENVENIDO VELASCO

Attorneys for the Trump Organization in Panama warned the Panamanian government of Juan Carlos Varela that the "irregularities" surrounding the organization's ouster from a capital hotel could affect the state because they are a "clear violation" of the prevailing bilateral treaty protecting investments.

Britton & Iglesias, which represents the Trump Organization in Panama, sent a letter to that effect to Varela, Vice President and Foreign Minister Isabel De Saint Malo and several government ministers, and it was published by the local daily La Prensa.