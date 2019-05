The president of the United States Donald J. Trump speaks this Thursday in the Pink Garden of the White House in Washington (the United States).

The president of the United States Donald J. Trump speaks this Thursday in the Pink Garden of the White House in Washington (the United States).

President Donald Trump presented Thursday a plan for "merit-based" immigration policies that does not address the situation of undocumented immigrants who were brought into the United States as children, known as "Dreamers."

Speaking in the White House Rose Garden, the president offered the broad outlines of a program that has yet to be turned into a bill and which even his fellow Republicans acknowledge is unlikely to make progress in a divided Congress ahead of the 2020 elections.