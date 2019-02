US President Donald J. Trump (R) bids farewell to officials before his departure from Nom Bar International Airport in Hanoi, Vietnam, Feb. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/STRINGER -- VIETNAM OUT -- EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Air Force One is seen on the tarmac as US President Donald J. Trump leaves from Nom Bar International Airport in Hanoi, Vietnam, Feb. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/STRINGER -- VIETNAM OUT -- EDITORIAL USE ONLY

US President Donald J. Trump waves as he boards Air Force One at Nom Bar International Airport in Hanoi, Vietnam, Feb. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/STRINGER -- VIETNAM OUT -- EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The president of the United States left the Vietnamese capital Hanoi on Thursday after a two-day summit with the North Korean leader, which was cut short after they failed to reach an agreement.

The presidential convoy carrying Donald Trump arrived at Noi Bai airport at 3.33 pm after driving through Hanoi where dozens of people were waving US flags on the sidewalk lining the route.