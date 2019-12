Prime Minister of Montenegro Dusko Markovic (C) poses with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (R) and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg (L) during the NATO Summit in London, Britain, 04 December 2019. EFE/EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

US President Donald Trump said he would be leaving the United Kingdom earlier than expected and would not be attending the customary press conference to mark the end of the NATO summit.

"When today’s meetings are over, I will be heading back to Washington. We won’t be doing a press conference at the close of NATO because we did so many over the past two days. Safe travels to all!" Trump tweeted.