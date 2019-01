President Donald Trump (c) and Vice President Mike Pence (l) visit the Martin Luther King Jr. monument in Washington on Jan. 21, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Pete Marovich **POOL**

President Donald Trump on Monday made a quick surprise visit to the monument honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. to pay tribute to his defense of civil rights - particularly for African Americans - and his efforts to combat racial inequality through nonviolent resistance and civil disobedience.

The visit did not appear on the president's official agenda, on which - in fact - no public event appeared for Martin Luther King Day, a US national holiday.