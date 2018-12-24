US Deputy Defense Secretary Patrick M. Shanahan speaks to the media at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, on 19 December 2018 (reissued 23 December 2018). EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER *** Local Caption *** 54851872

President Donald Trump announced Sunday that Defense Secretary James Mattis will step down at the Pentagon on Jan. 1 instead of at the end of February, and that Patrick Shanahan will take over for Mattis as acting defense chief.

"I am pleased to announce that our very talented Deputy Secretary of Defense, Patrick Shanahan, will assume the title of Acting Secretary of Defense starting January 1, 2019. Patrick has a long list of accomplishments while serving as Deputy, & previously Boeing. He will be great!" said Trump on Twitter.