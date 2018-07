President Donald Trump speaks to reporters after viewing the Made in America trade exhibition on July 23, 2018, at the White House. EFE-EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

US President Donald Trump is examining the possibility of revoking the security clearances for six former senior officials, including ex-CIA chief John Brennan and the man the billionaire ousted as director of the FBI, James Comey.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders made the announcement on Monday, justifying the possible move as a response to the alleged "politicization" of the posts and agencies those officials held and headed in the past.