US President Donald Trump talks to reporters at the White House on Friday, July 5, 2015, before traveling to one of his golf clubs for the weekend; he told them he might include the controversial question about citizenship in the 2020 US census by executive order. EFE-EPA/Erik S. Lesser

US President Donald Trump said Friday that he is thinking about including the controversial question about citizenship in the 2020 US census by executive order.

"We're working on a lot of things, including an executive order," Trump replied when asked about the matter by reporters at the White House, just before he left for Bedminster, New Jersey, to spend a weekend at one of his golf clubs.