President of Finland Sauli Niinisto (R) and his wife Jenni Haukio (L) with US President Donald J. Trump (2-R) and US First Lady Melania Trump (2-L) at the president's official residence in Mantyniemi, in Helsinki, Finland, Jul. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIMMO BRANDT

President of Finland Sauli Niinisto (R) and US President Donald J. Trump (L) at the president's official residence in Mantyniemi, in Helsinki, Finland, Jul. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIMMO BRANDT

US President Donald J. Trump (3-R) during his meeting with President of Finland Sauli Niinisto (L) at the Mantyniemi Residence in Helsinki, Finland, Jul. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIMMO BRANDT

The president of the United States, Monday met with his Finnish counterpart for a breakfast meeting at the presidential residence in Mantyniemi, just three hours ahead of a key summit with the Russian president.

Donald Trump, accompanied by his wife Melania, US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo and other senior US officials, thanked Sauli Niinisto for his "hospitality" as host of the summit, and praised his role in the NATO.