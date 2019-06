A view of Gaepung-gun county, North Korea, Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), as seen from the Odusan observatory in Paju in Gyeonggi-do, South Korea, June 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

South Korean President Moon Jae-in (R) and US President Donald Trump (L) conduct a joint press conference after holding expanded talks at the presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, June 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/CHUNG SUNG-JUN / POOL

epa07683963 South Koreans watch a television broadcasting news of US President Donald J. Trump (L) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un Panmunjeom in Paju at Seoul Station in Seoul, South Korea, 30 June 2019. The US leader arrived in South Korean on 29 June for a two-day visit that will include a meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and a trip to the Demilitarized Zone. EPA/KIM HEE-CHUL

South Korean President Moon Jae-in (R) meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, alongside US President Donald J. Trump (L), at the truce village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone, Korea, June 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

US President Donald J. Trump (L) with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un cross the Military Demarcation Line into the southern side of the truce village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone, which separates the two Koreas, June 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

US President Donald J. Trump (R) with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as they meet at the Freedom House on the southern side of the truce village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone, which separates the two Koreas, June 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

US President Donald J. Trump (L) talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un after crossing the Military Demarcation Line into the North's side at the truce village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone, which separates the two Koreas, June 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

The president of the United States on Sunday became the first American president to step on North Korean soil, where he shared a handshake with the North’s leader after stepping over the demarcation line at the Joint Security Area of the demilitarized zone.

After exchanging the handshake and a few words, Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un then crossed back together in an event that took just a few minutes at around 3.45pm local time amidst the jostling of journalists by security teams.