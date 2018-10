President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before boarding Marine One to depart for Orlando, Florida, on Oct. 8, 2018. EFE-EPA/ Shawn Thew

President Donald Trump met on Monday with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein on board Air Force One amid rumors that he would fire the latter, although the president said that he has no plans to do so.

"No I don't, no," said Trump on Monday when asked by a reporter whether he intended to fire Rosenstein, adding that "I get along well" with the DOJ No. 2.