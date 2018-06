(Left to right) US President Donald Trump, Spain's King Felipe VI, first lady Melania Trump and Queen Letizia pose for photographers on June 19, 2018, outside the White House in Washington, DC. EPA-EFE/Zipi

US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump meet with Spain's King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia on June 19, 2018, outside the White House in Washington, DC. EPA-EFE/Zipi

US President Donald Trump (R) and Spain's King Felipe VI during their meeting on June 19, 2018, at the White House in Washington, DC. EPA-EFE/Zipi

President Donald Trump met Tuesday at the White House with Spain's King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia, praising the state of bilateral relations.

"It's a great honor to have the King and Queen of Spain, a beautiful country. We were in Spain not so long ago, and we love it. Very special people and a beautiful place," Trump said.