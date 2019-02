US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (C) listens as Chinese Vice Premier Liu He (R) talks while they line up for a group photo at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, Feb. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/MARK SCHIEFELBEIN / POOL

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (C) shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) next to US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (L) before proceeding to their meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Feb. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANDY WONG / POOL

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (L) listens as Chinese Vice Premier Liu He (R) talks while they line up for a group photo at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, Feb. 15 2019. EPA-EFE/MARK SCHIEFELBEIN / POOL

The president of the United States met Saturday with the team of negotiators who traveled this week to Beijing for a new round of trade negotiations with China.

"Trade negotiators have just returned from China where the meetings on Trade were very productive," Donald Trump said on his Twitter account from his private residence in Palm Beach, Florida.