President Donald Trump, his wife Melania and daughter Tiffany on Sunday attended the Easter ceremony held at Bethesda-by-the Sea, an Episcopal church in Palm Beach.

The president and his family members entered the Neo-Gothic church near his Mar-a-Lago resort by a side door shortly before the start of the service at 11 am. Several dozen other people had been lined up outside the church awaiting his arrival starting much earlier in the day, according to local media.