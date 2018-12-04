US President Donald J. Trump (2-L) and First Lady Melania Trump (L) pay their respects in front of the casket bearing the body of former US President George H.W. Bush, in the Rotunda of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, Dec. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

The president of the United States paid his respects to George H. W. Bush at the US Capitol on Monday.

Donald Trump and his wife Melania stood by the coffin of the former president, whose body is lying in state in the Capitol Rotunda.