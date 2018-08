US President Donald J. Trump (R) and Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel (L) shake hands at the conclusion of their joint news conference in East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, Apr 27, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

The president of the United States and the Chancellor of Germany Monday agreed in a phone call on the need to improve US trade relations with the European Union following the recent escalation in disputes.

Donald Trump and Angela Merkel "strongly supported ongoing discussions between Washington and Brussels to remove barriers to a deeper trading relationship," White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement.