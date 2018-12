The president of the United States, Donald J. Trump, arrives for a signing event for an executive order establishing the White House Opportunity and Revitalization Council. The event took place in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on Dec. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

The president of the United States insisted Thursday that Mexico will ultimately pay for a border wall he has pledged to build, saying the US will be reimbursed for the barrier's cost through savings in a new trade deal with the Aztec nation and Canada.

"One way or the other, Mexico is going to pay for the Wall. This has never changed," Donald Trump tweeted.