Joe Biden, a former vice president of the United States, gives a speech at an International Association of Firefighters event on March 12, 2019, in Washington. EPA-EFE/File

The president of the United States on Monday mocked a potential leading contender for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, saying his verbal slip in a speech was a sign of low intelligence.

Donald Trump made his remarks on Twitter after former Vice President Joe Biden appeared to indicate he was running for the nation's highest office but then corrected himself and said he had not yet thrown his hat in the ring.