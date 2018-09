President Donald Trump leaves the Oval Office to board Marine One on Sept. 6, 2018, to travel to Billings, Montana, for a political rally. EFE-EPA/Shawn Thew

President Donald Trump on Thursday proposed extending indefinitely the detention period for undocumented migrant children by abandoning a judicial agreement establishing a limit of 20 days after being apprehended.

The government initiative would entail ending the so-called Flores Settlement, approved in 1997 and setting a limit of 20 days as the maximum period autorities may detain children entering the country illegally, the Homeland Security Department said in a statement.