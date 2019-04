President Donald Trump speaks with reporters outside the White House on April 10, 2019, before departing for Texas to attend fundraisers. EFE-EPA/ Jim Lo Scalzo

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that the probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election headed by Special Counsel Robert Mueller was an attempted coup d'etat, adding that he would like to see the Department of Justice launch an investigation of his claim.

"It was an illegal investigation. It was started illegally. Everything about it was crooked," the president said to reporters outside the White House before flying to Texas to participate in several fundraising events.