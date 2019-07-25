President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that Republicans had had "a very good day" with the appearance of former Special Counsel Robert Mueller before Congress to testify on the Russia probe, adding that the hearings proved to be a "disaster" for Democrats.
"We had a very good day today," Trump told reporters on the White House lawn before departing for a political rally in West Virginia, lambasting yet again Mueller's independent two-year investigation into Russian election meddling and calling it a "witch hunt."