Mueller: Trump not exonerated, could face charges after leaving office

Former special counsel Robert Mueller prepares to testify before the House Judiciary Committee during a much-anticipated hearing in the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington, DC, on July 24, 2019, about Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and possible efforts by President Donald Trump to obstruct the probe. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

Former special counsel Robert Mueller testifies before the House Judiciary Committee during a much-anticipated hearing in the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington, DC, on July 24, 2019, about Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and possible efforts by President Donald Trump to obstruct the probe. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

Former special counsel Robert Mueller prepares to testify before the House Judiciary Committee during a much-anticipated hearing in the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington, DC, on July 24, 2019, about Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and possible efforts by President Donald Trump to obstruct the probe. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

Former special counsel Robert Mueller (C) testifies before the House Judiciary Committee during a much-anticipated hearing in the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington, DC, on July 24, 2019, about Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and possible efforts by President Donald Trump to obstruct the probe. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO/POOL

President Donald Trump talk with reporters on the White House lawn on July 24, 2019, about former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's testimony before Congress earlier in the day. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Former special counsel Robert Mueller testifies before the House Intelligence Committee during a much-anticipated hearing about his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible efforts by Donald Trump's campaign to obstruct Mueller's investigation. The hearing took place at the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington, DC, USA, on July 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

The chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, Democrat Jerry Nadler, speaks with an aide at the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington, DC, on July 24, 2019, during testimony by former special counsel Robert Mueller, who conducted a nearly two-year investigation in alleged Russian interference in the 2016 United States presidential election and possible coordination between the Kremlin and Donald Trump's campaign. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

Former special counsel Robert Mueller, who conducted a nearly two-year investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible efforts by Donald Trump's campaign to obstruct Mueller's investigation, testifies at the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington, DC, USA, on July 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

Former special counsel Robert Mueller is sworn in to testify on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on July 24, 2019, (alongside his former Deputy Special Counsel Aaron Zebley) prior to a House Intelligence Committee hearing on his investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and possible collusion by the Donald Trump campaign and the Kremlin. EPA-EFE/JONATHAN ERNST/POOL