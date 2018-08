President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with religious leaders at the White House on Aug. 1, 2018. EFE-EPA/Oliver Contreras / POOL

President Donald Trump is weighing the idea of increasing from 10 percent to 25 percent the tariffs imposed on some $200 billion of Chinese products, mainly consumer goods, the Office of the US Trade Representative reported Wednesday.

"This week, the President has directed that I consider increasing the proposed level of the additional duty from 10 percent to 25 percent," Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said in a statement.