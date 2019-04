US President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington on Friday, April 12. EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

US President Donald Trump said Friday that he is weighing the possibility of releasing captured undocumented migrants into so-called sanctuary cities, where municipal authorities generally decline to cooperate with federal immigration officials.

"Due to the fact that Democrats are unwilling to change our very dangerous immigration laws, we are indeed, as reported, giving strong considerations to placing Illegal Immigrants in Sanctuary Cities only," he said on Twitter.