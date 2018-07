US President Donald Trump departs the North Portico of the White House in Washington, DC, United States, July 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/Michael Reynolds

US President Donald Trump on Thursday named Bill Shine, a former Fox News executive, as the White House communications chief.

Shine will serve as assistant to the president and deputy chief of staff for communications, the White House said in a statement.