US President Donald Trump (2-L) and First Lady Melania (2-R) pose with Japan's Emperor Naruhito (L) and Empress Masako (R) at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan, May 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/JAPAN POOL / POOL JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

US President Donald Trump (L) is escorted by Japan's Emperor Naruhito (R) during a welcome ceremony at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan, May 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/ISSEI KATO / POOL

US President Donald Trump (L) is greeted by Japan's Emperor Naruhito (C) and Empress Masako (R) upon his arrival at the Imperial Palace for a state banquet in Tokyo, Japan, May 27, 2019. President Trump is on a four-day state visit to Japan. EPA-EFE/KAZUHIRO NOGI / POOL

The United States and Japan on Monday pledged to continue and expand cooperation during a state dinner hosted by the Japanese Emperor in honor of the president of the United States during the latter's official visit to the Asian country.

The dinner, hosted at the imperial palace by Emperor Naruhito at the end of a day full of political meetings for US President Donald Trump, was also attended by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and around 180 other guests, with the men dressed in tuxedos and the women wearing gala dresses or striking kimonos.