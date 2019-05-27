The United States and Japan on Monday pledged to continue and expand cooperation during a state dinner hosted by the Japanese Emperor in honor of the president of the United States during the latter's official visit to the Asian country.
The dinner, hosted at the imperial palace by Emperor Naruhito at the end of a day full of political meetings for US President Donald Trump, was also attended by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and around 180 other guests, with the men dressed in tuxedos and the women wearing gala dresses or striking kimonos.