The president of the United States on Saturday said he was scuttling plans to host next year's G7 summit of world leaders at his personally-owned golf club in Miami, Florida, following public outcry over an act widely perceived as blatantly corrupt.

Government ethics watchdogs, the Democratic Party opposition and the mainstream press had all pointed out that Donald Trump personally profiting from his office in such a way would represent a textbook violation of the US Constitution's so-called Emoluments Clause, which bars government officials from enriching themselves through their privileged position. EFE-EPA