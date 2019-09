US President Donald J. Trump speaks at a press conference with Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison (not pictured) in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 20 September 2019. EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

US President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump welcome Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his wife Jenny Morrison during a state arrival ceremony at White House in Washington, DC, USA, 20 September 2019. EFE/EPA/Tasos Katopodis /ABACA POOL

US President Donald J. Trump speaks at a press conference with Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison (not pictured) in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 20 September 2019. EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

Trump does not foresee "complete" trade agreement with China before the end of 2020

United States President Donald Trump said on Friday that he is looking for a "complete deal" with China and does not need an agreement before the 2020 presidential election.

“We’re looking for a complete deal. I’m not looking for a partial deal,” Trump said at a press conference with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.