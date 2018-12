The president of the United States, Donald Trump, told reporters outside the White House on Dec. 7, 2018, that he has nominated William Barr to be the new attorney general. EPA-EFE

US President Donald Trump announced Friday that he has nominated William Barr to be the new attorney general, a post he previously held between 1991 and 1993.

If confirmed by the Senate, Barr would succeed Jeff Sessions, who was forced out by Trump on Nov. 7.