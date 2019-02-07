Undersecretary of the Treasury for International Affairs David Malpass speaks to the media after US President Donald J. Trump nominated him to lead the World Bank in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, Feb 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

Undersecretary of the Treasury for International Affairs David Malpass (C) and his wife, Adele (R) listen to US President Donald J. Trump (L) nominate Malpass to lead the World Bank in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, Feb 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

President Trump's nominee to lead the World Bank said he is confident the institution, of which he has been critical, can play a leading role boosting the fortunes of the world's poorest countries, Dow Jones Newswires reported on Thursday in an article made available to Efe.

"I care deeply about the mission and about breaking out of poverty and achieving growth, and I am sure the World Bank can succeed," David Malpass told reporters at the Treasury Department. He spoke shortly after a White House ceremony in which Mr. Trump announced the under secretary of the Treasury for international affairs would be the U.S. candidate to lead the world's largest development institution.