The President of the United States said Saturday evening that his administration is working to ensure that the summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will be held on June 12 in Singapore, after announcing the cancellation of the event on Thursday.
"There are many people who are working on it and making good progress. We're looking at June 12 in Singapore, that hasn't changed. It looks good, we'll see what happens," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office during a reception for US prisoner Joshua Holt, who was earlier in the day released by Venezuela.