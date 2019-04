US President Donald J. Trump (2-R) and First Lady Melania Trump (R) greet Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (2-L) and First Lady Akie Abe (L) at the South Portico of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, Apr. 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/SHAWN THEW

The president of the United States on Tuesday expressed his heartfelt appreciation to Japanese Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko ahead of his abdication from the throne.

In a message to Akihito, Donald Trump highlighted the close relations Japan and the US have shared during the emperor's 30-year reign.