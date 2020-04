US President Donald J. Trump (C) speaks during a press briefing regarding coronovirus and COVID019 in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 06 April 2020. EFE/EPA/Stefani Reynolds / POOL

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street for Prime Minister Questions (PMQs) in the House of Commons, in Central London, Britain, 25 March 2020 (reissued 06 April 2020). EPA-EFE FILE/WILL OLIVER

US President Donald J. Trump speaks during a press briefing regarding coronovirus and COVID019 in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 06 April 2020. EFE/EPA/Stefani Reynolds / POOL

The president of the United States on Monday offered help to treat the prime minister of the United Kingdom who was moved to the intensive care unit due to COVID-19.

"I have asked two of the leading companies, these are brilliant companies... they have done an incredible jobs. And I have asked them to contact London immediately," Donald Trump said in a daily press briefing about Boris Johnson. EFE-EPA