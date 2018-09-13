President Donald Trump speaks during a Medal of Honor reception at the White House on Sept. 12. 2018. EFE-EPA/Michael Reynolds

President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed a decree authorizing sanctions for countries that attempt to influence the November mid-term elections, while his administration denounced possible attempts to do so from Russia, China, Iran and North Korea.

The executive order instructs US intelligence agencies to determine if there are attempts afoot to influence the legislative elections, as occurred during the 2016 presidential vote, and establishes a mechanism for imposing sanctions if interference in any future US election is detected.