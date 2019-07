Boris Johnson leaves Britain's Conservative Party headquarters in London after being elected and announced as the Tories' new leader on 23 July 2019. EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL

President Donald Trump on Tuesday hailed the election of conservative Boris Johnson as Great Britain's prime minister, emphasizing that the blond, shock-haired pol is being called the "British Trump" and saying that "He will be great" for the United Kingdom.

"Congratulations to Boris Johnson on becoming the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. He will be great!" said Trump on Twitter.