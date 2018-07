US President Donald Trump, seen here speaking in the White House garden on July 27, 2018, is open to accepting an invitation from Russia's Vladimir Putin to visit Moscow, spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said Friday in a statement. EFE-EPA/Jim Lo Scalzo

US President Donald Trump is open to accepting an invitation from Russia's Vladimir Putin to visit Moscow, the White House said Friday.

"President Trump looks forward to having President Putin to Washington after the first of the year, and he is open to visiting Moscow upon receiving a formal invitation," spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said in a statement.