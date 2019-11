US President Donald Trump, about to leave the White House on a trip to Georgia, tells the press on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, that there should be no public hearings during the House of Representatives' impeachment inquiry against him, and called the whole process a "hoax." EFE-EPA/Michael Reynolds

US President Donald Trump said this Friday that there should be no public hearings during the House of Representatives' impeachment inquiry against him, and directed White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney not to appear before the committees investigating Trump's phone call to Ukraine.

"They shouldn't be having public hearings. This is a hoax," Trump said in a statement to the press before leaving on a trip to Georgia.