US President Donald Trump speaks during the 2019 White House Business Session with state governors in Washington on Monday, Feb. 25. EFE-EPA/Jim Lo Scalzo

US President Donald Trump speaks at the 2019 White House Business Session in Washington on Monday, Feb. 25. EFE-EPA/Jim Lo Scalzo

US President Donald Trump expressed optimism Monday about the prospects for a trade agreement with China a day after he delayed a scheduled increase in tariffs on Chinese imports.

"And I told you last night ... but I told you how well we did with our trade talks in China," he said at the 2019 White House Business Session with state governors.