Members of the media wait outside the United States Supreme Court building prior to two rulings on 09 July 2020 on cases pertaining to subpoenas by a New York prosecutor and Democratic lawmakers for President Donald Trump's financial records. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

A demonstrator holds up a sign before the United States Supreme Court ruled on 09 July 2020 on two cases pertaining to subpoenas by a New York prosecutor and Democratic lawmakers for President Donald Trump's financial records. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

The United States Supreme Court on Thursday rejected President Donald Trump's bid to block a New York prosecutor from obtaining his financial records, but it ruled that the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives cannot yet access those documents.

The ruling in the New York case is a legal setback for Trump, who has refused to follow in his predecessors' footsteps and release his tax returns.