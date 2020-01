An undated handout photo made available by the Iranian Supreme Leader's office shows Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (L) greeting Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Lieutenant general and commander of the Quds Force Qasem Soleimani (R) during a ceremony in Tehran, Iran (issued 03 January 2020). EFE-EPA FILE/IRANIAN SUPREME LEADER'S OFFICE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the Iranian Supreme Leader's office shows Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Lieutenant general and commander of the Quds Force Qasem Soleimani (R), Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (L) and Iraqi Shia cleric, politician and militia leader Muqtada al-Sadr (C) during the Ashura mourning ceremony in Tehran, Iran, 10 September 2019 (reissued 03 January 2020).

Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and Iraqi Shiite militia supporters march outside the US Embassy during a protest in Baghdad, Iraq, 31 December 2019 (reissued 03 January 2020).

A handout photo made available by the Iranian Supreme Leader's office shows Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Lieutenant general and commander of the Quds Force Qasem Soleimani during an interview with a member of the Supreme Leader's office in Tehran, Iran, 01 October 2019 (reissued 03 January 2020).

A handout photo made available by the Iranian Supreme Leader's office shows Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Lieutenant general and commander of the Quds Force Qasem Soleimani (C) during a meeting with Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (not pictured) in Tehran, Iran, 18 September 2018 (reissued 03 January 2020).

General Qasem Soleimani, the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' elite Quds Force, was killed in a Friday morning Baghdad attack ordered by the United States president, the Pentagon said.

"At the direction of the President, the US military has taken decisive defensive action to protect US personnel abroad by killing Qasem Soleimani," the US Department of Defense said in a statement.