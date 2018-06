US President Donald Trump prepares to sign an executive order to stop immigrant children from being separated from their parents at the US-Mexico border, Washington, DC, United States, June 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jim Lo Scalzo

US President Donald Trump (C), flanked by Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen (L) and Vice President Mike Pence, holds an executive order he signed to stop immigrant children from being separated from their parents at the US-Mexico border, Washington, DC, United States, June 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jim Lo Scalzo

US President Donald Trump (C), flanked by Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen (L) and Vice President Mike Pence, signs an executive order to stop immigrant children from being separated from their parents at the US-Mexico border, Washington, DC, United States, June 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jim Lo Scalzo

US President Donald trump signed here Wednesday an executive order to end the policy of separating immigrant children from their parents after being detained at the US-Mexico border, a policy that has been widely criticized both within and without the United States.

The executive order will allow children to stay with their parents in immigration detention centers for an extended period of time.